PopScreen Games closes series A funding round with Garena

Funding will accelerate development and expand the PopScreen team

By

Paris-based mobile games studio PopScreen Games has closed a series A funding round with Garena, the developer and publisher of the hugely successful Free Fire. This latest funding round brings the company's total capital raised to $6 million, following a seed round in 2020.

PopScreen Games was founded in 2020 to bring role-playing games (RPG) to a broader mainstream audience than the usual hardcore players. The company's motto is “RPG for everyone!” and PopScreen focuses upon popular themes, simple accessible gameplay, and a focus on mid-core metagames to support its goals of bringing the genre to a larger range of players around the world.

Garena is the developer and publisher behind the global phenomenon Free Fire, the mobile battle royale title that, according to App Annie, was the most downloaded mobile games in the world each year from 2019 to 2022.

Staff expansion

PopScreen CEO, Davy Chadwick, said: "We are really proud to continue to expand thanks to Garena. This investment round allows us to accelerate development and grow our team which currently stands at 20 employees. We also plan to invest substantial efforts into user acquisition on pre-release versions of our games, testing, identifying and understanding the different audiences who will play our games."

The founders of PopScreen, which include chief executive officer Davy Chadwick, chief creative officer Baptiste Marmey, and chief operating officer Xavier Laisney, have more than four decades of combined experience in mobile game development. They have previously worked in leadership positions at companies such as gumi, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Ubisoft, PokerStars, and Vivendi Games Mobile.

The studio is currently looking for passionate game developers to grow its team. For more details, please visit PopScreen.io.


