ironSource launches Luna Search Ads to tackle App Store ad campaigns

Mobile business platform ironSource has launched its Luna Search Ads feature to general availability.

Luna Search Ads, which was previously in closed beta, allows marketers to automate and "streamline" their ad campaign creation, provides keyword management and discovery, and data analysis.

Additionally, Luna Search Ads provides automated optimisation for Apple Search Ads.

ironSource launched its app marketing platform Luna last month after combining the capabilities of two of its recent acquisitions, Bidalgo and Luna Labs.

With its latest feature, ironSource has stated that Luna Search Ads can provide marketers with a method to reduce costs and overhead as they can manage all of their media spend from the one platform.

All-in-one platform

"Luna allows app marketers to execute and control the app marketing cycle from one place for the first time," said ironSource Luna GM Peli Beeri.

"Now with the addition of Luna Search Ads, marketers can optimise their campaigns on Apple Search Ads, while utilising the cross-channel app marketing capabilities of ironSource Luna."

After the fallout following Apple’s changes to IDFA, ironSource claims to remain "heavily invested" in supporting developers within the Apple ecosystem, and that the new feature follows on with this approach.

ironSource co-founder and CRO Omer Kaplan added: "We believe our cross-channel marketing software provides a key differentiator in the market, allowing us to provide app-based businesses with sophisticated technology to manage their marketing across every major channel, in the same way we’ve been enabling them to maximise revenue with our cross-channel monetization solution."

