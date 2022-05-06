News

Correction: no change in CEO responsibilities for Nexon or NXC

No change in CEO responsibilities for Nexon or NXC

Correction: no change in CEO responsibilities for Nexon or NXC
By , Editor

Correction: our coverage of the Financial News item was incorrect, and Yoo Jung-Hyun's responsibilities within NXC, parent company of Nexon, has not changed and she has not been named CEO of NXC.

Jaekyo Lee remains CEO of NXC.

The text of the original and incorrect news item has been maintained below.

Following the passing of Nexon founder and former CEO, Kim Jung-Ju, in February 2022, the firm has selected Yoo Jung-Hyun as its new CEO.

According to Financial News, Yoo Jung-Hyun was appointed chief executive of Nexon’s parent company, NXC, on April 27. Gamesindustry.biz reports that she also holds roles as auditor and investor in NXC, and that her shares and those of her children also account for 30.79 per cent ownership of the publisher.

Forbes currently lists her net worth at $2.8 billion.

Owen Mahoney remains president and CEO of Nexon Co Ltd.

Nexon closed 2021 with a 20 per cent year-over-year decline in mobile revenue, citing a period of “building and investment”, and the firm started 2022 by launching Dungeon & Fighter, one of its core franchises, in South Korea.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

News Mar 2nd, 2022

Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju passes away at 54

as News Feb 8th, 2022

Nexon mobile revenue falls 20% following a year of "building and investment"

as News Feb 7th, 2022

Nexon to bring Dungeon & Fighter to mobile on March 24

as News Jan 20th, 2022

Update: Stillfront acquires 6Waves for $201 million, buys out Nexon's 34.8% stake for $93 million

News Jan 5th, 2022

Nexon branches out with $400 million investment into Russo Brother’s AGBO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies