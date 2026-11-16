Hot Five: DFA dominance, Playtika rules out sale, and Nexon cancels six projects

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Leaked EU proposal targets loot boxes and addictive game design

A draft of the European Commission's proposed Digital Fairness Act (DFA) was leaked days before its official reveal. With it came ideas like new restrictions on video game monetisation, pay-to-win mechanics and design features that encourage excessive spending

The draft also suggested replacing the EU's existing Unfair Commercial Practices Directive with a directly applicable regulation.

2) Supercell CEO believes Digital Fairness Act will hurt consumers

The EU officially published its draft DFA proposal on November 11th. Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen soon weighed in to support the call for an "urgent rethink".

He claimed that though the European Commission promises to protect consumers with new regulations, the opposite will happen - that by making it harder for players to buy something, there will come to be fewer free games on the market.

3) Nexon plans deeper cuts after cancelling six projects

Nexon has cancelled six projects in recent months amid a company-wide cost-cutting push.

The Korean publisher has moved budgets and staff from those projects to initiatives with greater commercial potential. There’s a new minimum profit standard to keep games operational.

4) The DFA is "game over" for the European games industry

The European Games Developer Federation and Video Games Europe voiced opinions on the DFA last week.

In a joint statement, the pair called the move unworkable, unjustified, disproportionate and even "game over" for the region’s games industry.

5) Playtika rules out sale and will continue as independent company

After a strategic review of its business and potential sale options, Playtika will continue to operate as an independent, publicly traded company.

The board of directors concluded that remaining independent would offer the best path to creating long-term value for shareholders.