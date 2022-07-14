Netflix and Microsoft partner for new subscription plan

Microsoft and Netflix have officially unveiled their new partnership to support Netflix’s first ad-supported subscription plan.

As global advertising technology and sales partners on Netflix's television business, the companies are working together to provide a new ad-supported offering in an effort to give consumers "more options" in accessing Netflix content.

Mutually beneficial

Microsoft president of web experiences Mikhail Parakhin stated that marketers using Microsoft for advertising needs "will have access to the Netflix audience" in addition to the associated TV inventory.

Hoping to provide value and choice to its customers, Netflix COO Greg Peters made note of the "flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side" via Microsoft, whilst protecting its members’ privacy.

"It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers," he added.

"We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life."

We at PocketGamer.biz have reached out to Netflix for comment.

