Tenjin and InMobi’s monetisation report shows short-term effects of Google Play’s new ad policy

Tenjin and InMobi have collaborated on a new edition of the Ad monetization insights for mobile game developers report, with an infographic that gives data on October’s ad monetisation market. Apparently, the month was chosen in isolation to better demonstrate the short-term effects of Google Play’s ad policy, implemented at the end of September 2022.

Apple’s Ad Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy on iOS has been around for well over a year now, alerting users to the exchange of data. This has lead to user acquisition spending on Apple falling 13 per cent by the end of 2021 and a general decline in ad revenue, meaning that Android had become the place to be for many developers.

"It goes without saying that mobile ad monetisation is going through turbulent times," said Tenjin author Roman Garbar. "It all started with the introduction of ATT."

Changes to privacy and ad rules keep on happening, and now Google Play’s Better Ads Experience can make sure that ads don’t get shown to users in "unexpected ways".

Data and distributions

On iOS, the top countries by revenue in October 2022 were found by Tenjin and InMobi to be the USA, Japan and Great Britain. As for Android, the USA and Japan again took the top two spots, with Brazil coming third and Great Britain coming fourth. It is interesting to note Japan’s high position on both lists, given the struggle hypercasual has had in retaining Japanese players when it has been so successful almost everywhere else.

Looking at ad revenue distribution this October, Android took a 56 percent share against Apple’s 44 percent, and the gap between their ad impression distributions was wider still: Android had 65 percent of ad impressions against Apple’s 35 percent.

Banners were the most distributed format for both iOS and Android at 71 percent on the former and 61 percent on the latter, and both followed the same sequence thereafter with interstitial ads being second-most distributed, then rewarded ads, and so on.

Despite the changes, Android specifically saw eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions) decrease by 2 percent in October and ad impressions actually boosted by 9 percent and its revenues increased by 5 percent.

Tenjin has also shared findings of its Q3 2022 hypercasual games report covering ad spend, CPI information and more.