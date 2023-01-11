Explore how we can improve the games industry culture at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Jeferson Valadares loves to lead product and teams and that's pretty much what he's been doing in his entire career in the games industry. He's done his fair share of studio management as well, both in his own startups and in companies where he worked at. He's also done a bit of business development.

SOFTGAMES, founded in 2006 is a browser-based network of HTML5 mobile games with thousands of casual games optimized for smart phones, tablets and desktop. SOFTGAMES helps media partners, apps, portals and carriers to easily and effectively monetize their mobile traffic with free mobile HTML5 casual games on both iOS and Android through non-intrusive and engaging integration formats.

Alexander Krug is a serial games entrepreneur with more than 10 years experience in making big things happen. Alexander started his career at Yahoo! Germany where he successfully managed the re-launch of Yahoo!’s complete gaming portal. In addition Alex has co-founded several successful gaming start-ups.

Today, we’re delving into tracks dedicated to learning about Games Industry Culture. Each and every single one of these tracks delivers unique, curated content to expand your perspective on how we can work together to pave the future for a more inclusive, positive games industry. You won’t want to miss these tracks as a member of the games industry, as we should always be looking at ways to improve our culture.

Games Industry Culture

First up is the Company Culture track. We will be discussing how to define your goals and inspire your team – what are the core principles of a forward-looking games industry?

Thank you so much to Product Madness, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. A Global Powerhouse where the best games, experiences and talent are made. They are a top-grossing leader in social casino mobile games, entertaining millions of players around the world every day.

Company Culture: January 23rd

14:00 - Launching the track is a keynote session with Product Madness’ terrific trio of Martyn Swinkels, Elaine Obeng and Meng Jiang. The keynote focuses on workplace connection and community.

14:20 - Up next is FunPlus’ Eleanor Twilton dives into multicultural leadership topics, as well as how to manage the workflow while recruiting diverse individuals.

14:40 - Following Twilton is Fortis’ Jeferson Valadares with a session sharing their approach to building an innovation culture remotely.

15:00 - Rounding off the track is a panel discussion on how you can create a game work environment. This panel features Umami Games’ Riley Andersen, SOFTGAMES’ Alexander Krug, GamesForest.Club’s Georg Broxtermann, King’s Phil Williams and Nine66’s Kay Gruenwoldt.

Next is the Industry Visions and Values track. We will be discussing how to build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone.

Industry Visions and Values: January 23rd

15:40 - Kicking off the track is ustwo games’ Jennifer Estaris with a seminar on activism in the games industry.

16:00 - Matchmade’s Jiri Kupiainen delivers a talk on sustainable business travel in practice

16:20 - Hook Up The Game’s Sophie Artemigi is up next with an insightful presentation on mobile game development and accessibility for disabled developers.

16:40 - Finishing off the track is a panel highlighting the topic of what games can do to improve the world. Featuring: UN Environment’s Sam Barratt, GamesForest.Club’s Georg Broxtermann, remote control productions Katerina Burbela, Game Academy’s David Barrie, Infinity Games’ Miguel Sousa and LBC Studios' Solon Bucholtz.

