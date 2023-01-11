News

Explore how we can improve the games industry culture at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Enjoy an exclusive look at the upcoming themes and content tracks of our upcoming event, with today’s spotlight being games industry culture

Pocket Gamer Connects London is at the end of this month, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all the wonderful curated content featuring the most insightful conference tracks yet.

The leading games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to London on January 23rd to 24th, and it’s shaped up to be our biggest event so far. We’re welcoming over 2,000 attendees from the games industry to The Brewery in the heart of London to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top thought leaders from around the globe across 31 diverse topic tracks spanning a variety of topics.

As our biggest conference yet, this is one you truly won’t want to miss! Head over to our website today to secure your seat at our show, you can save up to a whopping £200 on your ticket with our Mid Term offer for a limited time!

Today, we’re delving into tracks dedicated to learning about Games Industry Culture. Each and every single one of these tracks delivers unique, curated content to expand your perspective on how we can work together to pave the future for a more inclusive, positive games industry. You won’t want to miss these tracks as a member of the games industry, as we should always be looking at ways to improve our culture.

Learn more about the tracks below…

Games Industry Culture

First up is the Company Culture track. We will be discussing how to define your goals and inspire your team – what are the core principles of a forward-looking games industry?

Thank you so much to Product Madness, our fabulous track sponsor for your support in bringing this track to life. A Global Powerhouse where the best games, experiences and talent are made. They are a top-grossing leader in social casino mobile games, entertaining millions of players around the world every day.

Company Culture: January 23rd

14:00 - Launching the track is a keynote session with Product Madness’ terrific trio of Martyn Swinkels, Elaine Obeng and Meng Jiang. The keynote focuses on workplace connection and community.
14:20 - Up next is FunPlus’ Eleanor Twilton dives into multicultural leadership topics, as well as how to manage the workflow while recruiting diverse individuals.
14:40 - Following Twilton is Fortis’ Jeferson Valadares with a session sharing their approach to building an innovation culture remotely.
15:00 - Rounding off the track is a panel discussion on how you can create a game work environment. This panel features Umami Games’ Riley Andersen, SOFTGAMES’ Alexander Krug, GamesForest.Club’s Georg Broxtermann, King’s Phil Williams and Nine66’s Kay Gruenwoldt.

Next is the Industry Visions and Values track. We will be discussing how to build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone.

Industry Visions and Values: January 23rd

15:40 - Kicking off the track is ustwo games’ Jennifer Estaris with a seminar on activism in the games industry.
16:00 - Matchmade’s Jiri Kupiainen delivers a talk on sustainable business travel in practice
16:20 - Hook Up The Game’s Sophie Artemigi is up next with an insightful presentation on mobile game development and accessibility for disabled developers.
16:40 - Finishing off the track is a panel highlighting the topic of what games can do to improve the world. Featuring: UN Environment’s Sam Barratt, GamesForest.Club’s Georg Broxtermann, remote control productions Katerina Burbela, Game Academy’s David Barrie, Infinity Games’ Miguel Sousa and LBC Studios' Solon Bucholtz.

Secure your seat at PG Connects London today!

Our biggest conference to date is coming up sooner than you think, and you won’t want to miss a second of the brilliant insights our speakers have to share. You can currently save up to a whopping £200 on your conference ticket using our limited time Mid-Term offer, and we have an unmissable opportunity to help reduce your carbon footprint by donating a portion of your savings to our incredible charity partner, Games Forest Club, all through clicking a checkbox when registering for the show. Purchase your ticket over on our official conference website and make a difference today!

