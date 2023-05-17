Mobile is still Finland’s most popular platform, but PC is catching up

In many ways, Finland can be considered the home of mobile gaming. The country was responsible for some of the sector’s first breakout hits and the Finnish Game Awards routinely puts the platform where it belongs.

However, it appears that mobile’s dominance of the Finnish market may be under threat, according to a new report from Neogames. While mobile remained the most popular platform for Finnish gamers, increasing its share from 65% in 2019-2020 to 66% in 2021-2022, PC and console are both on the rise as well. PC in particular has seen startling growth, rising from 46% in 2019-2020 to 64% in 2021-2022.

Growth in the industry

The gaming scene in Finland has arguably never been stronger, generating 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in revenue in 2022 - a 33% increase from 2.4 billion in 2020.

Since 2020, there have also been sharp increases in the number of studios (232 in 2022, compared to 200 in 2020) and employees working in the games industry (4100, compared to 3600 in 2020.) Additionally, there was a 2% increase in non-Finns employed by Finnish game studios, which stood at 30% in 2022 compared to 28% in 2020. This represents a high level of confidence in the Finnish market, which continues to attract industry talent from all around the world.

The report also highlights the fact that the Finnish games industry was the recipient of more than 300 million euros ($325.1 million) in 2021-2022, including a 150 million euro ($162.5 million) investment in Metacore from Supercell.

The remarkable strength of the FInnish industry is perhaps best highlighted by the fact that it generated over 3.2 billion euros ($3.46 billion) in 2021, exceeding three billion euros ($3.25 billion) for the first time. The industry reached this total again in 2022, proving resilient in the wake of the industry-wide contraction which epitomised 2022.

