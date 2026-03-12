Vietnam’s mobile games market reached $825m in revenue in 2025

Only 7% to 10% of Vietnamese players currently spend on mobile games, with 2% to 3% classified as high spenders.

The top 50 mobile titles generated around $91.66m in Vietnam in 2025, far behind South Korea’s $1.79bn and China’s $7.26bn.

Forecasts suggest Vietnam’s mobile game downloads could reach around 1.34 billion in 2026.

Vietnam’s mobile games market generated $825 million in revenue in 2025, maintaining steady growth as the country continued to strengthen local monetisation channels.

That's according to a new report from Gamota, which showed that Vietnam recorded year-on-year revenue growth of 9.16% while reaching approximately 54m gamers.

Despite the scale of the player base, only around 7% to 10% of users currently spend on mobile games, with 2% to 3% classified as high spenders. Average revenue per user stands at about $15.27.

Moreover, the report’s analysis of the top 50 titles highlights how revenue in Vietnam is concentrated among a relatively small number of leading games.

Vietnam also ranked among the world’s top seven markets for mobile game downloads. However, the report notes that the country’s monetisation structure is shifting, with developers increasingly relying on local payment systems rather than standard in-app purchase channels.

Payment shift

According to the report, local payment methods are becoming a dominant driver of profitability due to their lower transaction costs and stronger alignment with Vietnamese player spending habits.

Regulatory changes are also reshaping the market. Under Decree 147, authorities are working with platform holders including Apple and Google, to identify and remove unlicensed games.

The policy requires all titles to hold a government licence to operate in Vietnam, increasing the importance of partnerships with local publishers for international studios seeking to enter the market.

The report also noted that revenue is heavily concentrated in progression-based genres such as MMORPG and 4X strategy titles, which dominate spending thanks to mechanics that emphasise power accumulation and competitive advantages.

Looking ahead, forecasts suggest Vietnam’s mobile game downloads could reach around 1.34 billion in 2026. You can access the full report here.