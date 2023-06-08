SpongeBob SquarePants is coming to Toca Life World

Swedish developer Toca Boca, the makers of the hit children’s game series Toca Life World, has announced a new content partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon to bring the SpongeBob SquarePants universe to Toca Life World.

The partnership kicks off on June 13, with the launch of the limited-time SpongeBob SquarePants furniture pack, which features 87 distinct furniture pieces inspired by the series’ leads SpongeBob, Squidward, and Patrick, which will allow players to create their very own Bikini Bottom in-game.

Additionally, the game will host a gift event from June 13 to June 18, which includes new outfits, items, and pets.

"Kids today don't just want to consume; they want to create. Our content partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon on these SpongeBob SquarePants integrations empowers kids to take control of the narrative by giving them tools to design their very own Bikini Bottom, fuelled by humour and free from limitations and rules," said Toca Boca senior brand manager Alexandra Svärdh.

Are you ready kids?

Since its premiere in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged into one of the most instantly recognisable IPs on the planet, serving as the basis for films, spin-off series, numerous games, and even a Broadway musical. As such, it’s clear that Toca Boca is eager to leverage the franchise’s popularity and onboard new players onto Toca Life.

"This content truly embodies the essence of both brands - giving kids a unique opportunity to blend SpongeBob’s humour with the playful world of Toca Boca,” said Toca Boca head of product Mathila Engman.

Crossovers and content inspired by popular IPs has a proven effect on success, with numerous mobile games across genres creating content inspired by the likes of Ringu, Doctor Who, and Marvel. Notably, SpongeBob already has a firm foothold in the mobile games space, with Krusty Cook-Off surpassing 50 million downloads in 2021.

In September, Tilting Point released SpongeBob: Get Cooking as part of its partnership with Netflix.