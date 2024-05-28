Squad Busters ad calls in big-name talent for its global launch

If you were still in denial as to the increasing profile and high level of crossover of mobile games into the global entertainment psyche, then get set for the latest heavyweight evidence of its invasion.

We've seen Pedro Pascal shilling Merge Mansion, the dough-faced approximation of Simon Cowell hawking Royal Match, and everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gemma Collins pedalling Coin Master so - with what could be 2024's biggest game to shift - it's no surprise that Supercell is making similar big-name moves.

Their latest game - Squad Busters, only their sixth to dodge their famously sharp axe and one which has already attracted 40m pre-resistrations - is out tomorrow and in a teaser for its global launch the company has released a new, live-action promo that features the game's characters brought to life by some real-life big names.

Prime amongst the ad's cast is none other than Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth putting in a sterling performance (if not exactly an acting career stretch) as Barbarian. The Avengers/Furiosa/Spiderhead star looks perfectly at home in cartoon costume and fake facial fluff. And if the role does leave Hemsworth feeling a little typecast, being the face of what seems destined to be one of mobile's biggest future hits (alongside that pay cheque) will doubtless take the sting off.

Similarly sacrificing a soupçon of credibility in favour of a profile boost is fellow thesp/Addams Family/Casper/Speed Racer/Smurfs 2-star Christina Ricci. Ricci pulls out all the stops to bring the game's Witch to life.

Chicken? Easy. Who else but Ken Jeong, The Hangover's Mr Chow (see also Community, Crazy Rich Asians and more) to imbue the perfect degree of screen magnetism and comic timing?

Which just leaves star turns from Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lego Masters) as Greg, and Aulii Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls: The Musical) as Shelly, rounding out the ad's five-hero squad.

Currently there's only a 20 second teaser of the full ad available on Supercell's YouTube - entitled 'THE SQUAD is coming…' - but it's safe to say that - with the game going global tomorrow, Wednesday 29th May - all will soon be revealed (and mobile game advertising will probably never be the same again).

