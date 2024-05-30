Lego Hill Climb Adventures launches today, jumping 3D hurdles in Lego worlds

Finnish mobile dev Fingersoft has partnered with The Lego Group to release Lego Hill Climb Adventures today.

A new brick-based addition to the Hill Climb Racing series, this latest iteration sees Lego vehicles revving, rolling, and rattling over hills, through Climb Canyon, and across unlockable Lego locales.

Building bricks

Lego Hill Climb Adventures has quite the legacy to live up to, with its predecessors Hill Climb Racing and Hill Climb Racing 2 having been downloaded more than two billion times combined. Over the past 12 years, the franchise has been fundamental to Fingersoft’s growth from a one-man company to a globally recognised mobile mainstay with 118 employees.

In fact, Fingersoft holds the accolade of being Finland’s second mobile studio to surpass one billion downloads - only beaten to the milestone by Angry Birds creator Rovio.

Fingersoft’s status clearly drew Lego’s attention somewhere down the track and the pair began working together on a 3D spin on the Hill Climb Racing formula, beta testing the new game in January 2023.

Now, almost 18 months later, Lego Hill Climb Adventures has launched globally today (May 30th, 2024) in a new dimension for the series complete with plenty of Lego vehicles that can shatter aesthetically into individual bricks, or be enhanced with newly buildable gear that opens up new gameplay potential - functional propellers included.

"The Hill Climb Racing games have become a worldwide phenomenon, and we are thrilled to work with the Lego Group on this. From the beginning, we saw a clear audience overlap and an exciting opportunity to deliver new play experiences for our fans. Lego Hill Climb Adventures truly combines the best of both brands. This has been an iconic partnership that we couldn’t be more proud of," said Fingersoft CEO Jaakko Kylmäoja.

"We saw so much excitement for Lego Hill Climb Adventures during the testing phase, which kicked off in early 2023. Through this, we learned a lot about the play experience and have taken the learnings to ensure the game is packed full of fun, creativity, and – of course – crazy hills to climb," said Lego Game head of branded games Tina Walsh.

"We hope everyone has as much fun playing it as we did making it with Fingersoft."

This fresh spin on the classic Hill Climb Racing formula follows Fingersoft's international initiative - the result of an inclusive workforce where 20% of staff come from overseas.