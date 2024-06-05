Supercell's Squad Busters generated $1.1m on launch day

Supercell’s Squad Busters generated $1.1 million from player spending across the App Store and Google Play on its launch day, according to Sensor Tower estimates provided exclusively to PocketGamer.biz.

The title went global on May 29th following limited beta periods and a one-month soft launch. It’s the Finnish studio’s sixth ever global launch and first release in five and a half years.

On launch day, the United States was the top revenue generator for the game, followed by Germany and France.

Sensor Tower estimates also show that the title generated 8.8m downloads on launch day. The US was again the top driver for installs, while Indonesia ranked No. 2 for downloads, followed by Brazil.

Supercell recently confirmed the title had surpassed 30m in lifetime downloads, as reported by Mobilegamer.biz.

Squad Busters’ global release followed a marketing campaign in which the game racked up more than 30m pre-registrations - as well as the downloads it had already generated from the soft launch period.

Launch day comparisons

For comparison, Supercell’s last global launch, Brawl Stars, generated $340k in revenue and two million downloads when it released on December 12th, 2018.

In the following weeks, Brawl Stars had three days where it earned over $2m in revenue. Squad Busters current daily revenue peak is said to be $1.5m following its release.

Brawl Stars has seen a surge in player spending in recent months - and has already accumulated more in 2024 than the entirety of 2023. Check out this analysis of the game's growth from RZAIN Consulting's Claire Rozain here.

Looking at other major launches over the past year, Scopely’s Monopoly GO! generated $100k from player spending and 280k installs when it released on April 11th, 2023. The title has since gone on to surpass $2 billion in revenue.

MiHoYo’s Honkai: Star Rail, meanwhile, generated $15m and 1.7m installs when it launched globally on April 26th, 2023. Sensor Tower noted that remains the game’s biggest single day of revenue so far.