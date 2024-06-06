Angry Birds' first post-Sega takeover movie is on the way

There's a new Angry Birds movie on the way - the third in the successful series and the first movie from the brand under Sega's ownership.

Previously Sega has made a major play of their extended reach into the transmedia space with the (admittedly expected) new Angry Birds movie being living proof of those intentions.

The movie itself will once again feature Jason Sudeikis as Red and Josh Gad as Chuck returning to their roles, with DNEG Animation on board as the animation partner.

Likewise the new movie will see John Rice as director, following his co-directing role on The Angry Birds Movie 2, following his previous role as lead storyboard artist on the first movie. Rice's other credits include his direction for Rick & Morty, Bob’s Burgers, Beavis and Butt-head, and more.

Meanwhile, Thurop Van Orman, who directed The Angry Birds Movie 2, this time be taking care of the script for Movie 3.

So far nothing is known concerning the movie's plot other than it will - according to the official release - "follow the continuing adventures of Red and Chuck." Though a teaser trailer has been released.

Sega's dream team-up

In the announcement Shuji Utsumi, president and COO at Sega says, “We are thrilled to announce that the brand-new film of the globally beloved and successful Angry Birds franchise is to be in production.

Sega, of course, bought Rovio - and an instant portion of the mobile games business - back in early 2023 in a deal worth 706 milion euros ($775 million).

“Sega has been focusing on its Transmedia strategy to advance the value of its intellectual properties (IP) across games and diverse media landscapes," Utsumi continued. "We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity for us to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans across the globe.”

Angry Birds, of course, is one of the planet's favourite entertainment brands, having first appeared as a mobile game in 2009. Sequels and a thriving toy spin-offs continued with the first Angry Birds Movie breaking cover in 2016, then spawning a sequel in 2019.

Combined the two movies have pulled in more than $500 million globally. The movie is set to release on November 12th, 2024 to mark the franchise's 15th anniversary.