First place went to Frames of Mind by PonPon Studios.

Second place was awarded to West & Guns by Chonky Frog Studio.

Third place went to Dust to Dust by Unlimited Spoons.

Ponpon Studio story-driven noir game Frames of Mind has taken first place at the Big Indie Pitch in Paris Games Week.

The event, sponsored by Gameloft Paris and season sponsor Xsolla, saw 10 indie studios pitch their games to a panel of indsutry judges, with everything from tactical roguelites to a cosy post-apocalyptic decorating sim on the tables.

You can see who took first, second and third place at the competition below.

First Place

Frames of Mind, from Ponpon Studio, took first place. It's a story-driven exploration game for PC, due in Q1 2028, in which players work their way through the mind of a man trapped by his own defence mechanisms. You get around by moving between comic panels, with dialogue choices changing where the story goes.

The game grew out of a school friendship between Léon Denise and Damien Deflisques that goes back more than 15 years. The title is their first full-length game, with Ponpon Studio now a five-person team.

"Comic books are a huge inspiration for us," the team explained. "They offer a unique way of telling a story, almost like a jigsaw puzzle where each panel is a piece. We built the gameplay of Frames of Mind directly around these very codes. We like to say that Frames of Mind feels like Resident Evil 1 set inside a comic book."

Several judges said the comic book style, which leans heavily on noir, would be enough on its own to get them to watch a trailer. The panel-to-panel movement went down well too, with judges pointing out how well it would show on video.

Ponpon also handed out a bilingual comic at their table, which judges brought up again during deliberations. In the end, it came down to Frames of Mind and West & Guns, and the judges picked Frames of Mind for its original visual style and panel movement.

"This speed-dating format is useful as an exercise in demonstrating what makes a game stand out," the team said. "Talking with the judges afterward was super rewarding and their feedback lined up closely with insights we've gathered over the past few months."

Taking that feedback on board, Ponpon is now dialling back the game's "art game" side to focus more on progression, adding a view of the comic's pages so players can revisit earlier ones, uncover more information and unlock new areas.

Everyone on the team currently works on Frames of Mind around their day jobs. Ponpon is now looking for both a publisher and an investor, aiming to raise at least $170,000 towards a total budget of $300,000 to cover localisation, marketing, QA and new team members.

Wild West shootouts and a ghostly double act round out the podium

Second Place

Chonky Frog Studio, also from France, came second with West & Guns (Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC), a Western party game where rounds are short and one hit is all it takes.

The maps are full of traps and things to interact with, and it can be played on a shared screen, online or solo against bots. Judges compared it to Overcooked and Boomerang Fu, and one who doesn't normally play party games said it was the one they most wanted to try. It's due out in early 2027.

Third Place

Third place went to Unlimited Spoons for Dust to Dust, a colourful 3D top-down Metroidvania coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC in Q1 2029.

You play as a ghost trying to escape a spectre research facility, teaming up with a local psychic to solve puzzles and take down gigantic bosses. The two characters have very different abilities, one focused on exploration and stealth and the other on combat, and judges were particularly interested in how those contrasting play styles could work together. Those who tried the Steam Deck build were impressed with what they played.

Congratulations to Ponpon Studio, Chonky Frog Studio and Unlimited Spoons, thanks to all 10 studios who pitched, and thanks to Gameloft Paris for supporting the Big Indie Pitch's first trip to Paris.

Adrien Chaibi Merlin, lead game designer at Gameloft Paris and one of the studio's two judges on the day, said: "It was truly refreshing and inspiring to discover such a variety of creative, ambitious and promising projects. Despite the pressure of the speed-pitch format, the developers showcased impressive maturity, passion and originality. Some projects immediately caught our attention with their strong market potential, while others intrigued us with their unique creative vision.

"We were honoured to share Gameloft Paris' expertise with these promising young developers and encourage them to explore the full potential of video games. We wish them all the best in bringing their ideas to life!"

And a final thank you to Xsolla, the Big Indie Pitch's main sponsor, for backing every Big Indie Pitch this season.

The Big Indie Pitch will return at Pocket Gamer Connect London. Want to take part? Submit your entry here.