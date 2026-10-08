The Big Indie Pitch heads to Paris Games Week for the first time

We're inviting indie developers heading to PGW Business to bring their upcoming game along

Every entrant gets feedback in the room and a written round-up from the judges by email afterwards

You could win editorial coverage, free tickets and exhibition space - and the famous Big Indie Pitch baseball bat!

The Big Indie Pitch makes its Paris Games Week debut this month and - thanks to the support of Gameloft Paris and Xsolla - we're inviting indie developers heading to PGW Business to bring their upcoming game along and put it in front of a room full of industry experts.

If you've not come across it before, the Big Indie Pitch is essentially speed-dating for game developers. Each studio gets five minutes - Q&A included - to pitch to a panel of judges drawn from publishing, development, investment and the games media. When the time's up, you move on to the next panel and do it all again. It's fast, a little nerve-wracking and a brilliant way to find out very quickly which parts of your game work and which need more work.

Every entrant gets feedback in the room and a written round-up from the judges by email afterwards, so there's something to take away whether you win or not. The top three also get editorial coverage across Steel Media's sites, including right here on PocketGamer.biz and, depending on the event, there could be free tickets and even exhibition space at a future Pocket Gamer Connects up for grabs, too. Oh - and the winner takes home the famous Big Indie Pitch baseball bat!

Paris: Paris Games Week

Friday, October 23rd

The first ever Big Indie Pitch at Paris Games Week takes place on Friday, October 23rd from 10:00 to 12:00 (registration from 09:30) at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and it's open to mobile, PC and console games. At just two hours, it's an easy fit around the rest of your PGW Business schedule. It's a great chance to get your game seen by the people who matter while the whole industry is in town.

Entry is free, though you will need a Paris Games Week Business ticket to take part (get in touch if you don't have one yet, as we may be able to help with a discount!) Spaces are limited and entries close on Thursday, October 15th, so we'd recommend getting your application in sooner rather than later. Apply here.

Where else you can catch the Big Indie Pitch

Paris isn't the only stop on the calendar, with three more destinations lined up between now and the start of 2027...

Helsinki: PG Connects Nordics

October 20th to 21st

The Big Indie Pitch returns to Wanha Satama across two sessions, with the Mobile Edition on Tuesday October 20th from 14:00 to 17:00 and the PC+Console Edition on Wednesday October 21st from 10:00 to 13:00. Entries closed on October 5th, but we'll cover both sessions right here after the event.

Amman: PG Connects Jordan

Saturday, November 7th

Running from 14:00 to 17:00 on the opening day of PG Connects Jordan, this one is open to mobile, PC and console games - entry is free to all attendees, closing on Wednesday, October 28th. Apply here.

Montréal: PG Connects Summit Montréal at MIGS

Tuesday, November 10th

Taking place within MIGS26 at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montréal from 14:00 to 17:00 (registration from 13:30), the Montréal edition is open to mobile, PC and console games. You'll need a MIGS ticket to take part and entries close on Tuesday, October 27th. Apply here.

London: PG Connects London

January 18th and 19th, 2027

Our flagship event kicks off the new year at The Brewery, with the Mobile Edition (including mobile VR and AR) on Monday, January 18th from 14:00 to 17:00 and the PC+Console Edition on Tuesday, January 19th from 10:00 to 13:00. You'll need to be registered for PGC London and entries close on Tuesday, January 5th, 2027. Apply here.

Can you enter?

If you're an indie studio of 12 people or fewer (including anyone at a partner you're working with), the answer is almost certainly yes. We prefer to see unreleased games, but we're happy to see titles that are already out and you're welcome to pitch a game even if it's been part of a previous Big Indie Pitch. All we ask is that you can attend the event in person, as we're unable to cover travel costs.

Whichever event suits you, the earlier you apply the better your chances of being shortlisted. And if you've got any questions about the format, what the judges are looking for or whether your game is ready (it probably is), drop me a line at michael.eardley@steelmedia.com