Nvidia has reinstated the ousted Jensen Huang back as the company’s president and CEO.

A statement said the board had received input from senior levels of the US Government. Based on that input, it added, Huang has been given back the reins. The board said it was confident Huang posed no national security risk.

The board of directors voted unanimously for the decision.

Interim CEO Colette Kress will continue as the company's chief financial officer.

Shock return

Huang had resigned after reports alleging multiple affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy, and another with an employee, which would breach the company’s code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Megaspeed, at the centre of the affair scandal, is said to be under scrutiny over allegations that it smuggled advanced Nvidia chips into China in violation of export controls. Nvidia previously investigated the claims but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Huang is due to appear in Congress next week before a Select Committee on China, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading Nvidia during this period.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Chair of the board Harvey Jones commented: “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia’s chief financial officer.”