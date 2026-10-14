PG Connects Jordan: Fringe events focus

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan returns this November 7th and 8th.

Early Bird prices start at just $79, with savings of up to $132!

We're heading back to Jordan's capital city, Amman, for the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November 7th and 8th. We'll deliver two days of networking and learning while celebrating one of the most exciting growth markets in the world.

As well as the eight-track conference programme where more than 40 expert speakers will share their insights, latest trends and future forecasts with 1,500+ attendees, there's a broader range of content on offer.

The Connector SpeedMatch sessions introduces game developers to publishers and investors looking for their next project. It’s perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects – long enough to establish whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing; short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

The Big Indie Pitch Mobile, PC + Console Edition is a competition for indie developers with a unique speed-dating format that gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each judging panel of experts, meaning all entrants get feedback in real-time (and post-event via email, too). Think speed-dating-competition for developers trying to impress industry experts, and you get the idea.

Indie developers have the opportunity to showcase their work to the world in the Big Indie Zone, an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects attendees within a conducive setting.

We're once again running the hugely popular Trip to Petra. The trip is planned for the day after the show - Monday, November 9th. We'll bring you more information on how to book the tour soon.

Book now and save

Early Bird prices start at just $79, with savings of up to $132! Tickets are available now from the official event website.