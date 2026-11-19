The studio raised $1m in 2021 to develop hypercasual mobile games.

PlayDucky is profitable and has no immediate plans to raise more funding.

Melon Sandbox has a 110-person development team, while PlayDucky's publishing arm employs 23.

PlayDucky co-founders Alisher Yakubov and Ivan Fedyanin have become majority owners of the mobile games studio after buying out its initial investor.

As reported by GamesBeat, the co-founders closed the deal in June, years after PlayDucky raised $1 million in 2021 to fund the development of hypercasual mobile games.

Fedyanin said the buyout was made possible by the studio's growth and profitability since then. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re looking to grow faster, so we will of course talk to the guys who know how we can build a faster-growing company," said Fedyanin. “We have advisors on that, and we’re definitely looking at it. For now, we’re profitable, and the profit is growing.”

Melon Sandbox growth

Smaller stakes are still held by friends, family and some employees. The studio has no immediate plans to raise more funding, though the founders said they remain open to it.

Much of PlayDucky's recent growth has come from Melon Sandbox, a 2D game that lets players build, share and monetise custom characters and environments. It has about 4m daily active users and recently completed an integration deal with Poppy Playtime.

“We didn’t have the idea of making a 2D UGC platform at first; we got the game, and then we figured out that it might be a pretty perfect UGC platform,” said Yakubov. “So, it basically became a UGC platform organically.”

PlayDucky's publishing operation employs 23 staff, while Melon Sandbox has a 110-person development team.