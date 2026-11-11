November's Collabs Corner: June's Journey enters Big Brother, Sonic joins Lingokids, Dune rolls into World of Tanks, and more

Among the updates, announcements and marketing drives for mobile games, this bustling industry sees a never-ending flow of crossovers and collaborations.

Some partnerships see characters from one game IP enter another. Others see brands or logos show up in unexpected places. And, there are some that take place outside of the game entirely, especially when a celebrity’s involved.

With so many games and so many crossovers, it can be hard to keep track. So, here’s a roundup of all the latest collaborations happening on mobile.

You can read our past editions of Collabs Corner here.

Learn more about licensing partnerships and collaborations - or get leads for a deal of your own - at our Pocket Gamer Connects events. PGC London will take place on January 18th and 19th, 2027. Grab your ticket here.

June's Journey enters the Big Brother house

In one of the stranger collaborations this year, Wooga’s June’s Journey appeared on the UK reality TV series Big Brother. Taking place on November 4th, the episode saw the game’s 1920s setting and mechanics adapted into a live-action challenge for contestants.

As we reported: A task titled ‘The Mystery of the Missing Housemates' was given out, which saw four of the contestants locked in a room while the remaining housemates had to work through a series of puzzles to secure their release.

The challenges included examining photographs for hidden clues and decoding a message using a giant gramophone. Each activity drew inspiration from the game’s core mechanics.

Image credit: Wooga

Roblox feasts with KFC

Roblox isn’t short of deals with brands. Recently, the company sealed a deal with KFC UK & Ireland, resulting in 10 limited KFC-branded UGC items available in Roblox over an eight week period.

Users that want to get the gear on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis will need to download the KFC app and register an account to get notified of the item drops as they happen.

Sonic races on to Lingokids

We recently ranked Lingokids 50th in our global Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2026 list. The ‘edutainment’ platform has been gathering steam - it raised $120m in 2025 and claims to be played by 20 million+ families monthly.

As reported by Variety, Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog is racing onto the platform as part of an ongoing partnership with Sega. The collab features five Sonic games that will combine the series’ “fast-paced adventures with playful learning experiences”, featuring characters like Sonic, Amy and Eggman.

The games are said to arrive in Lingokids on December 3rd, with further titles releasing in spring 2027.

Crystal of Atlan / Ghost in the Shell

Nuverse and Skystone Games’ Cross-platform ‘magicpunk’ MMO action RPG Crystal of Atlan has begun a crossover as of October 28th with 2002’s TV anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

Players can participate in the collaboration dungeon Simulated Warzone, a four-player minigame. There’s also a collection event called Memory Drive where players can gather intel and clues, while the collab also features the Tactical Protocol progression system.

Meanwhile, Ghost in the hell protagonist Motoko Kusanagi will appear in pet form. The Think Tank Tachikoma - a walker robot - will also join the game as a mount.

Dune rolls into World of Tanks

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is set to hit cinemas in December. Ahead of the film’s release, Wargaming has collaborated with the IP for a World of Tanks and World of Tanks Blitz crossover.

Players can recruit characters from the films (originally a book series, of course), such as Paul Atreides, Alia Atreides and Stilgar. Players who progress through all 40 stages of the Improved Reward track can also claim a new Tier IX American medium tank, Jezevec, with a desert-themed ‘Manta Strider’ style.

The partnership also features other in-game rewards including Dune-themed decals, inscriptions and a medal.

Once Human partners with viral animated IP Nailoong

NetEase’s free-to-play survival game Once Human is launching its fifth season Dissonant Resonance on November 19th. We got the following description: “Be prepared for a challenging acoustic battle as a bizarre new sound-driven apocalypse takes centre stage, and a colossal pipe-organ machine god rises to prominence.”

So naturally, ahead of the new season, the developer launched a limited-time crossover event with viral animated IP Nailoong to “add a dose of lighthearted chaos”.

Players can claim a Nailoong Disco Light, use daily chat commands to unlock transformation items and dance emotes and join a group dance party and tummy battle on the event island.

AviaGames cues up Stephen Hendry for 8 Ball Strike

As we reported in our exclusive story, AviaGames has teamed up with snooker legend Stephen Hendry for a collaboration in 8 Ball Strike.

The snooker star will act as the game’s official ambassador and offer expert guidance to players as the new in-game tutorial coach.

"Snooker and pool have their differences, but the fundamentals of cue sports are very familiar: precision, angles, positioning and thinking several shots ahead. Those are the skills and instincts that I bring to the game," Hendry told us.

The Amazing Digital Circus lands in CookieRun

Animated series The Amazing Digital Circus is running a collaboration with Devisters in CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble.

The show is said to have surpassed 1.5 billion YouTube channel views and hit nearly 100 million hours watched on Netflix. The collab is the first time the show’s cast has starred in an original story in a game.

Running from October 21st through November 18th, the CookieRun: Kingdom partnership centres around a coding error that sends the circus tent through a portal and into the game’s world. The collab features a special story event, five guest Cookies, two playable Cookies, costumes, decorations and more.

The CookieRun: Crumble partnership, meanwhile, has the full cast of the show as playable Cookies, as well as a special event dungeon.

Poppy Playtime provides the scares for Melon Sandbox

PlayDucky’s mobile and browser physics game Melon Sandbox celebrated Halloween via a crossover featuring Poppy Playtime, an episodic, puzzle-driven survival horror game series.

The collaboration took place between October 23rd and November 2nd, with players coming face to face with Poppy Playtime mascots such as Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, The Prototype and Boxy Boo in a themed board game event.