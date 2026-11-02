Exclusive: Snooker champion Stephen Hendry becomes ambassador for 8 Ball Strike

Stephen Hendry is now an ambassador for 8 Ball Strike.

He has teamed up with AviaGames for in-game events and to serve as the in-game tutorial coach.

Mobile games maker AviaGames has teamed up with snooker legend Stephen Hendry for a collaboration in 8 Ball Strike.

Hendry is now the game’s official ambassador, offering expert guidance to players after his reign as ‘king of snooker’ in the 1990s. At 21, he was the youngest-ever World Champion. He won eight consecutive seasons as the world’s number one.

Now, as the new in-game tutorial coach, he will guide new 8 Ball Strike players as they learn its pool-based gameplay. The collaboration marks his first move into the competitive mobile games space, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional cue sports and a new generation on mobile.

All on the table

Hendry told PocketGamer.biz that this partnership began with a conversation with the team at AviaGames. They showed him 8 Ball Strike and he was curious to see how the strategy and precision of cue sports could be translated to a mobile pool game.

"What stood out to me was how seriously they took the game itself. The more I learned about their approach, the more I could see the potential to bring pool to a whole new audience," he shared.

"What drew me to 8 Ball Strike was the combination of skill, strategy and accessibility. Pool is about much more than potting a ball. You have to think about angles, plan your next shot and stay composed under pressure. I was impressed by how those elements came through in the game, while still making it easy for someone to pick up their phone and start playing."

New in-game content is also planned for November based on the partnership, such as Rack Up with Hendry and Crown Challenge. In the former, new players will tackle Hendry-inspired challenges like reaching target scores or potting a particular number of balls. Achieving this will earn them entry into a prize draw with exclusive rewards.

In Crown Challenge, players can expect to compete in cash matches, level up through completing tasks and earn rewards for hitting milestones. Quotes and key scenes from Hendry’s own career will also appear.

Further crossover content includes Hendry's High-Stakes, which will allow players to take on Hendry's signature table setups. Themed cues will also be made available, depicting the Scottish Lion, for example.

"Snooker and pool have their differences, but the fundamentals of cue sports are very familiar: precision, angles, positioning and thinking several shots ahead. Those are the skills and instincts that I bring to the game," Hendry added.

"Obviously, playing on a phone isn't the same as standing at a real table, where you have to judge the shot and control the cue yourself. But a good game can capture a lot of the strategy and competitive tension that make cue sports so compelling.

"I hope my commentary can add another layer to that experience, helping players understand what's going through a player's mind and appreciate the thinking behind each shot."