PocketGamer.biz and EnJoyPay Vietnam Global Game Developers Mixer welcomes local and international studios

Last week, PocketGamer.biz partnered with EnJoyPay to host the first Vietnam Global Game Developers Mixer.

The event, based in Ho Chi Minh City, was a success, welcoming more than 100 local and international developers and publishers to connect, share growth strategies and explore the latest trends in one of the world’s most exciting emerging games hubs.

Among the attendees were representatives from VNGGames, Gamota, Funtap Games, Sky Mavis, Tencent, Scopely, Tapnation, Voodoo, Gameloft and many more.

Emerging games hub

With a young, tech-savvy demographic and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of local talent, Vietnam is becoming a leading regional player.

Vietnamese developers are increasingly successful in the hypercasual, hybridcasual, and mid-core sectors. For global teams, the country serves as a critical entry point for the wider Southeast Asian market.

You can check out photos from the mixer below. A big thank you to our sponsor, EnJoyPay, a global payment solutions partner for apps and games developers, for making the event possible.

We’ll be bringing more events to Asia throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond. We’ll be heading to China for PGC Summit Shanghai on July 29th. Later this year we’re also heading to Thailand for PGC Summit Bangkok on October 28th. Stay tuned for more announcements.