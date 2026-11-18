Pokémon GO and Duolingo have launched a partnership featuring rewards and activities across both apps.

Pokémon GO research tasks will appear in the language selected by each user.

The event introduces language tags showing how certain Pokémon names differ across languages.

Crocs-themed Pikachu, Gengar and Jigglypuff avatar items are also available in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO and Duolingo have partnered to bring language learning and Pokémon discovery together through special activities across both apps.

The collaboration gives users the chance to earn rewards by completing lessons in Duolingo and taking part in Timed Research in Pokémon GO.

The activities are available for a limited period, with users required to join Duo’s Pokémon Party quest by December 21st, 2026.

Pokémon GO has also introduced new Crocs-themed avatar items. Trainers can redeem a code for the Pikachu Classic Clog item through the Pokémon GO Web Store.

The code is POKEMONGOxCROCSxELECTRIFYING. The Gengar Classic Clog and Jigglypuff Classic Platform Clog items are available with purchases of their matching Crocs products.

Cross-app rewards

Duolingo users who join the quest can earn a new reward each day by completing at least one lesson. These include an offer code for Pokémon GO Timed Research and themed outfits for their Duolingo avatars, including Pikachu and Chatot suits.

Users must complete seven Duolingo lessons on different days by December 29th to receive the offer code for the Pokémon GO research. They can then choose a language, with research tasks appearing in their selected language.

Completing the tasks will reward users with XP, Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Guaranteed encounters include Pikachu, Meowth, Chatot and Lucario with a Special Background, while Shiny versions may also appear.

The event also introduces language tags on the summary pages of certain Pokémon, allowing users to discover how their names differ across languages. All Timed Research tasks and rewards must be completed and claimed by December 31st, 2026.