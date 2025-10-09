PolyDream Studio raises $500,000 to accelerate development of White Desert 

PolyDream says the funding will help expand the game’s global reach and development plans.

Azerbaijan-based developer PolyDream Studio has raised $500,000 to accelerate development on its FPS project White Desert.

As reported by Tech AZ, the startup said it will use the funds to advance development and expand its broader plans for the upcoming game to make it stand out globally.

The studio described the game as an FPS title that goes beyond simple combat. White Desert is also set in post-war Egypt, where two rival factions battle for control of the region.

Global ambition

Founded in 2022 by CEO Fariz Badalzade, PolyDream went on to raise an initial $4 million in the same year. The studio currently operates with a team of 15 employees.

Over the next decade, PolyDream aims to grow into an international team of over 100 people and develop games for players around the world.