Company profile – Xsolla

Following the success of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, we're taking a look at the companies that helped support the return to live events.
Company Name
Xsolla, Inc.
Date founded
2005
Business type
Service provider for the video games industry, merchant of records, services around distribution, monetisation, marketing and funding
Location
Los Angeles (HQ), Raleigh, Berlin, Perm, Seoul, Beijing, and Kuala Lumpur
Managing director
Konstantin Golubitsky, CEO
Key staff
Aleksandr Agapitov, Konstantin Golubitsky, Justin Berenbaum, Miikka Luotio, Sam Gaglani, Chris Hewish, Berkley Egenes, Ed Lin, Valentina Sevodina, and Sophia Lisaius
Number of employees
> 400
Contact details
Social media links
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter
Main areas of business
FinTech, technology, commerce (tools and services, video game distribution, monetisation, funding, marketing and more)
Elevator pitch
Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company, with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the games industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes to promote and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms.
As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla continues to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization so their partners can grow audience, engagement, and revenue.
Partners
Epic Games, NetEase, Nexters, Roblox Corporation, Ubisoft, and Twitch
Highlights to date
- $3 billion valuation
- Shurick Agapitov named in Goldman Sachs 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs 2021
- Grew revenue 70 per cent year-over-year 2019-2020
- #1 fraud protection
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?