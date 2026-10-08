PUBG Mobile Light renamed to PUBG Mobile Flash ahead of launch

PUBG Mobile Light has been renamed to PUBG Mobile Flash.

Retaining core features, it will feature cross-play with the original PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Light has been officially renamed to PUBG Mobile Flash.

The new version of the battle royale was revealed this August and quickly opened for pre-registration, ahead of an expected release in November.

Developed by Lightspeed Studios, it’s designed with lower device specs in mind, aiming to reduce strain on hardware while retaining the core PUBG Mobile experience.

This remains true post-rebrand, with a short video on the official PUBG Mobile YouTube account claiming: "Everything you’ve been waiting for stays the same. Just a new name."

In a flash

Krafton, Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios have all teamed up on PUBG Mobile Flash, which will retain the original PUBG Mobile experience but in a form that’s "faster to get into". After launch, it will receive updates alongside the main game with some sacrifice to graphics in exchange for broader device compatibility.

Players will be able to download only what they strictly need to play the game, with pre-release imagery showing the size of various maps in MBs. The beta for Rondo is shown to be 465 MB, for example, while Miramar is 331 MB.

The Android version is expected to require around 1GB of storage overall, while the iOS version will be approximately 2GB.

Cross-play will also be available between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Flash. Players will be able to transfer existing items, outfits and other cosmetics if they choose to move to Flash after release.