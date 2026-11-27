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Now that the company financials are out for the last quarter, we’re taking a look again at the latest developments in the direct-to-consumer space and how publishers are performing.

The last time we analysed D2C earnings, some publishers were still growing their share of off-store sales, while others had seemingly plateaued. So what happened in Q3?

Playtika, MTG, Stillfront

For Playtika, which owns the likes of Disney Solitaire maker Superplay and June’s Journey developer Wooga, D2C revenue increased 31.4% year-over-year to $275.1 million in Q3, but decreased sequentially from the previous quarter by 4.1%. That means that, for the third quarter in a row, the company’s D2C sales declined.

However, third-party platform revenue also declined sequentially for the third time, down 14.3% Y/Y. Company CFO Tae Lee said cost of revenue declined for the company, however, “mainly because platform fees fell as our D2C business grew”.

Overall, D2C represented 40.8% share of total sales, which Lee said was a goal hit ahead of schedule. “D2C remains a core part of our strategy and we will continue to optimise across channels as the platform landscape evolves.”

Looking forward, the Disney Solitaire web store was launched on November 18th, 2026, which could spark a rise for sales in the coming quarter as one of the company’s best-performing games.

At Modern Times Group (MTG), which owns studios including Innogames, Plarium and Snowprint, D2C took a record 42% share of revenue in Q3, up from 38% in Q2 and 26% the year prior. Breaking that down, its midcore division Playamp saw D2C make up 55% of sales, compared to 41% from mobile app stores. A year prior in Q3 2025, D2C represented 33% of revenue, while app stores accounted for 62%. Playsimple reported 0% in D2C revenue.

MTG president and CEO Maria Redin said that Google introduced new rules on alternative billing and began charging platform fees on external links for Android players in the US from October 1st, “reducing some of the cost advantages of D2C from these players”.

Over at Stillfront, which owns the likes of Goodgame Studios and Babil Games, D2C bookings hit 47% of bookings. That puts it above 42% of bookings from third-party stores and 11% from ads. The company said the increase was driven mainly by web shops launched in more of its games, such as BitLife.

Huuuge Games, G5 Entertainment, Ten Square Games

Huuuge Games saw D2C reach a new record share of 45.4% in Q3, up from 42.5% in Q2. The company claimed this share grew to approximately 48% in September and October 2026. As of November, Huuuge Games has moved its web store to its own platform, “which gives the company more control over the purchase experience”.

To show the change in D2C - in the nine months ending September 30th, 2025, third-party platforms represented $136.9m in revenue, while D2C made up $40.1m. In the nine months ending September 30th, 2026, third-party platforms accounted for $90.8m in revenue, while D2C had risen to $68.4m. While a drop in overall revenue, D2C sales rose 70.7% Y/Y, accounting for a 43% share.

The publisher said D2C remains a “strategic priority”.

Elsewhere, G5 Entertainment recorded a 15.7% increase in G5 Store gross revenue Y/Y and 6.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q3. Direct processing of mobile player payments also continued to scale, reaching 21% ($1.8m) of mobile gross revenue, up from 17% in Q2. The company put a record gross margin of 74.1% primarily down to the accelerating shift toward direct checkout, the G5 Store and advertising.





Ten Square Games said its D2C platform is being “systematically expanded across its products”. In September, D2C payments accounted for approximately 22% of group bookings. That was down from 23% in Augusted and 24% from May to July. Fishing Clash is the best performer, with 31% of bookings coming from D2C sales in September.

The company is expanding this further with web stores for Trophy Hunter and Medal Hunter in the works.

Ten Square Games also noted that for games covered by Google Play Level Up, the commission on purchases from existing players was reduced by an additional five percentage points.

“For purchases made by new players in selected markets, the total benefit compared with the previous commission level reaches 10 percentage points,” it said. “This is particularly relevant for the Group – after nine months of 2026, 44.8% of Ten Square Games’ bookings were processed through Google Play worldwide.”

DoubleDown, SciPlay, Playstudios

Social casino firm DoubleDown Interactive said D2C revenue rose to $44.6m in Q3 2026, compared to $16.5m in Q3 2025, a rise of 170% Y/Y. These off-store sales accounted for 58% of social casino sales, up from 20.9% the year prior and 52.4% in the previous quarter.

Another social casino developer, SciPlay, saw overall revenue decrease by 12% in Q3, owing to “ongoing softness of the broader social casino F2P market”. This was partially offset by D2C revenue growth, however, rising to 31% of sales at $53m, up 33% Y/Y. That compares to a revenue share of 20% the year prior and 29% in Q2.

Playstudios reported $16m in D2C revenue in Q3, up 108% Y/Y. The company said these sales "represent an increasingly important component of the company's revenue mix, supporting improved platform economics and greater control over player relationships”.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick once again referred to D2C sales in the publisher's mobile business during its Q2 2027 earnings call. He said while the company is not disclosing the percentage it takes of revenue, D2C sales are “significant” and growing. “It obviously has a very meaningful margin and bottom line impact. It also allows us to interact directly with our consumers to market to them directly, and that's positive as well.”

D2C tracking and player spending estimate limitations

I wanted to close out this report with two things worth noting. Firstly, Sensor Tower says it has introduced Web Store Revenue estimates to its platform, along with an Ad Monetisation tool and IAP Insights, showing which offers are generating the most sales.

I’ve mentioned a few times how there’s increasingly little visibility on how the overall mobile games market is truly performing. So hopefully this shines some light on how much money D2C is really making.

Newzoo currently provides D2C estimates as part of its overall numbers, but doesn't break this down. Earlier this year, an Appcharge report said the D2C market for games could be worth $17 billion - a conservative estimate, according to CMO Gil Tov-ly.

Sensor Tower SVP for gaming and entertainment Chirag Ambwani highlighted the disparity between store sales and D2C revenue at the State of Gaming Summit 2026 during Gamescom this year.

He said while it has looked like Monopoly Go revenue is on the decline from App Store and Google Play estimates, web store sales are estimated to have grown substantially to around a third of its revenue.

According to official figures, Scopely’s blockbuster surpassed $8 billion from player spending in the summer.

We also just reported that, according to AppMagic (owned by Sensor Tower) data for October, Tencent Games sales declined by 11%. This stirred some conversation online, so I thought I’d look at official figures for the year.

In Q3, domestic game revenue rose by 11% Y/Y to ¥47.6bn ($7.1bn), primarily driven by Delta Force, Valorant Mobile and Honor of Kings. International sales declined 9% Y/Y to ¥18.9bn ($2.8bn), which it pinned on high base sales for certain Supercell Games and the release of Dying Light: The Beast in Q3 2025.

Valorant Mobile and Delta Force were said to have achieved lifetime high DAUs.

Of course, Tencent’s gaming empire is vast and mobile isn’t broken down specifically. But its official figures and positive statements show that sales were in fact on the rise overall - perhaps owing to D2C sales, as well as revenue from its own storefronts and other Android platforms in China.