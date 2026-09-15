Roblox expands analytics tools with real-time alerts and player targeting

Experiments can now detect potential harm to playtime, ARPU and conversion rates.

Configs allow creators to make real-time changes without restarting servers.

Adopt Me! developer Uplift Games uses analytics and experiments to test new features.

Roblox has unveiled new updates to its analytics and live ops platforms to give creators more granular player segmentation and real-time performance alerts.

The new tools also come with automated warnings when experiments negatively affect key metrics.

Roblox said the tools are designed to help developers measure player behaviour, test changes and make live updates with greater confidence.

Analytics can now segment data by in-game activity, engagement level, platform activity, player tenure and platform spend, helping creators determine whether trends affect their entire audience or specific groups.

Smarter experimentation

Roblox has also expanded its experiments system with segment-based targeting, more flexible configuration and an early harm-detection system. The feature can alert creators in near real time if playtime, ARPU or conversion rate falls below a defined threshold.

Meanwhile, performance monitoring has gained new error detection, custom rules for organising error reports and real-time alerts, alongside telemetry covering crash rates, memory usage, CPU time and frame rate by game version.

Configs have also been updated to allow faster propagation, publishing between environments and conditional values for different player segments. For example, creators can adjust difficulty for newer players or remove rewarded ad prompts for players who have spent Robux.

Roblox plans to extend analytics into its mobile-first Build creation tab later this year and add further features including custom experiment actions.