Roblox expands mental health efforts with new partnerships and well-being resources

Roblox reveals new mental health and digital well-being initiatives.

The company is sponsoring a bullying resilience game for kids and teens.

Roblox expanded tools including screen-time limits and Do Not Disturb mode.

Roblox has unveiled a series of new mental health partnerships, educational resources, and platform features as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The mental health organisations include Koko and ThroughLine, alongside experts in child development and mental health.

One of the upcoming projects includes a bullying resilience game developed with Koko, game studio Playerthree, and researchers from Northwestern University’s Lab for Scalable Mental Health.

The game is expected to launch on Roblox once completed. Roblox said the initiatives are designed to help young players develop healthier online habits and resilience.

Roblox also sponsored a Civility Challenge during LA Hacks, where UCLA students Jasmine Ly and Michelle Phan created Mindful Egg, a pet simulation game focused on self-care activities such as journaling, stretching, and breathing exercises.

Improving safety measures

Moreover, the company confirmed it is expanding ThroughLine’s confidential support locator service across more areas of the platform throughout 2026.

Alongside the partnerships, Roblox introduced new digital well-being guides, parental resources, and platform tools including screen-time limits and Do Not Disturb settings.

“We provide easy-to-use reporting tools and encourage users to report any concerning content or activity immediately," said Roblox in a post. “These tools capture the time-sensitive metadata, identifiers, and visual evidence critical for swift, thorough investigations.

“Of course, no technology can replace the value of an open conversation, so we encourage parents to maintain an ongoing dialogue with their children about what they do and experience online. We provide guides, developed with third-party experts in child development to help families navigate these conversations."