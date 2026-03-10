Roblox launches Incubator and Jumpstart programmes to help developers build more advanced games for its platform

Roblox Incubator will support experienced teams with mentorship and milestone-driven development over six months.

Jumpstart offers a continuous pathway for new and existing creators to experiment with ideas and learn the Roblox ecosystem.

Nearly half of Roblox’s daily active users have now completed age verification on the platform.

Roblox has launched two new initiatives aimed at supporting developers building more advanced experiences on its platform.

The company announced the Roblox Incubator and Roblox Jumpstart programmes, designed to help creators develop a new generation of games that expand beyond the traditional look - targeting an older player base.

The Roblox Incubator is a six-month, milestone-driven programme designed to help experienced teams refine their game concepts into scalable commercial releases. Participants will receive mentorship from Roblox specialists along with support in building audiences for their projects.

Meanwhile, Roblox Jumpstart is structured as a continuous programme that helps newer creators learn the platform and more experienced devs experiment with new game ideas. Applications are open on a rolling basis, with pitches set to begin during this year’s Game Developers Conference.

A new vision

According to new age-verified data shared by the company, 45% of Roblox’s daily active users have completed the platform’s age verification process as of January 31st. Of those users, 27% are over the age of 18.

Roblox said the 18 to 34 audience represents a major growth opportunity, particularly in the United States, where the segment is expanding at more than double the rate of under-18 users. Monetisation in this older segment is about 40% higher.

"The creativity of Roblox developers has always amazed us," said Roblox chief creator ecosystem officer Vlad Loktev. “Our vision for Roblox is to be the platform for all ages, and we are calling on ambitious creators with bold ideas to build the next generation of experiences.

“These new programs provide the mentorship, resources, and discovery support needed to turn those visions into commercial hits."