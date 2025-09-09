Roblox reveals 2025 Innovation Awards winners

Categories ranged from best audio and creative direction to horror, racing, and roleplay experiences.

Grow a Garden dominated the awards, winning Best New Experience, Best Simulation, and People’s Choice.

Popular titles like Blox Fruits, Brookhaven, and World Zero were also recognised across key categories.

Roblox has unveiled the winners of the 2025 Roblox Innovation Awards, celebrating the year’s best games and creators.

The company honoured creators across categories like audio, video, and many others. It also featured announcements like new safety tools and the upcoming “Moments” feature.

Grow a Garden led this year's RIA with the most wins, while Steal a Brainrot earned recognition for best creative direction.

Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 winners

Best new experience: Grow a Garden

Best use of tech: Dead Rails

Best plugin: Moon Animator 2

Best use of audio and voice: Clip It

Best collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire

Best creative direction: Steal a Brainrot

Best original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers Very White

Best UGC creator: Yourius

Best use of IP: Spongebob Tower Defense

Best use of immersive marketing: e.l.f. UP!

Best horror experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

Best adventure experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

Best party & casual experience: Dandy's World

Best obby & platformer experience: Regretevator

Best survival experience: Forsaken

Best roleplay & avatar sim: Brookhaven

Best simulation experience: Grow a Garden

Best puzzle experience: Teamwork Puzzles

Best racing experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire

Best sports experience: Basketball: Zero

Best strategy experience: Dead Rails

Best action experience: Blox Fruits

Best shooter experience: RIVALS

Best RPG experience: World // Zero

Best video Star: WaffleTrades

People's choice: Grow a Garden

Best studio: Splitting Point

Last month, Roblox set a new record with 47.4 million concurrent users, up 45% from July’s 32.7 million.

The platform also saw Steal a Brainrot become its second game to surpass 20m concurrents, following Grow a Garden’s milestone earlier this year.