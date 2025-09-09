Roblox reveals 2025 Innovation Awards winners
Steal a Brainrot was honoured for Best Creative Direction and recently surpassed 20m concurrent players
- Categories ranged from best audio and creative direction to horror, racing, and roleplay experiences.
- Grow a Garden dominated the awards, winning Best New Experience, Best Simulation, and People’s Choice.
- Popular titles like Blox Fruits, Brookhaven, and World Zero were also recognised across key categories.
Roblox has unveiled the winners of the 2025 Roblox Innovation Awards, celebrating the year’s best games and creators.
The company honoured creators across categories like audio, video, and many others. It also featured announcements like new safety tools and the upcoming “Moments” feature.
Grow a Garden led this year's RIA with the most wins, while Steal a Brainrot earned recognition for best creative direction.
Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 winners
- Best new experience: Grow a Garden
- Best use of tech: Dead Rails
- Best plugin: Moon Animator 2
- Best use of audio and voice: Clip It
- Best collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best creative direction: Steal a Brainrot
- Best original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers Very White
- Best UGC creator: Yourius
- Best use of IP: Spongebob Tower Defense
- Best use of immersive marketing: e.l.f. UP!
- Best horror experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best adventure experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best party & casual experience: Dandy's World
- Best obby & platformer experience: Regretevator
- Best survival experience: Forsaken
- Best roleplay & avatar sim: Brookhaven
- Best simulation experience: Grow a Garden
- Best puzzle experience: Teamwork Puzzles
- Best racing experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best sports experience: Basketball: Zero
- Best strategy experience: Dead Rails
- Best action experience: Blox Fruits
- Best shooter experience: RIVALS
- Best RPG experience: World // Zero
- Best video Star: WaffleTrades
- People's choice: Grow a Garden
- Best studio: Splitting Point
Last month, Roblox set a new record with 47.4 million concurrent users, up 45% from July’s 32.7 million.
The platform also saw Steal a Brainrot become its second game to surpass 20m concurrents, following Grow a Garden’s milestone earlier this year.