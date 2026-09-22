Sanrio to launch first Sanrio Games mobile title in January 2027

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! is the first mobile title under the Sanrio Games brand.

The dance and rhythm game will launch globally in January 2027.

Pre-registration rewards include a Sanrio Games-themed Hello Kitty outfit at 1 million registrations.

Sanrio will launch its first mobile title under the Sanrio Games brand in January 2027, with pre-registration now underway.

Titled Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!, the free-to-play dance and rhythm game will feature Sanrio characters performing songs, alongside character outfit and stage customisation options.

Players can create their own “super-kawaii” looks while playing rhythm-based gameplay. The game will launch on the App Store and Google Play in January 2027, with no specific date revealed.

Music and rewards

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! will feature original songs created through collaborations with Universal Music artists Soala, SHE'S, Lienel, Polkadot Stingray, Yabai T-Shirts Yasan and Mi'Line Hearts. A new collaboration with ZUTOMAYO has also been confirmed.

The developer has also launched a pre-registration and social media campaign offering in-game rewards based on combined registration and follower milestones. Reaching 1 million will unlock a Sanrio Games-themed Hello Kitty outfit.

As part of the launch, Sanrio will also hold a celebration event at Yokohama Kannai Hall on January 14, featuring the collaborating artists alongside Artist KUROMI and Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and My Melody.