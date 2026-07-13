EA releases College Football Mobile as paid progression is removed from College Football 27

The mobile launch comes as EA removes paid progression from College Football 27 on PC and console.

Players can build programmes, recruit athletes and create Ultimate Teams.

The game includes live seasonal events inspired by real-world college football.

Electronic Arts has officially released EA Sports College Football Mobile.

Available now on Android and iOS, the free-to-play title lets players build and manage their own college football programme through Ultimate Team, live events and long-term roster progression.

Players can recruit athletes, develop their squad, compete in seasonal events inspired by real-world college football and customise their Ultimate Team by collecting and upgrading players, completing challenges and earning rewards.

The release comes as the publisher has removed paid progression options from College Football 27 on PC and console.

Mobile debut

EA said the mobile game features authentic college football traditions, rivalries and game-day presentation, while a future update will introduce Dynasty Rush Mode.

The upcoming mode will allow players to recruit prospects, manage recruiting classes and the transfer portal, and guide programmes through multiple seasons.

The mobile launch comes shortly after EA announced it would remove paid progression options from Road to Glory and Online Dynasty in EA Sports College Football 27, acknowledging it had "missed the mark" with the feedback from players and content creators.

According to the game's official description, EA Sports College Football Mobile also includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency, which can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including random virtual item selections.

As the World Cup continues, various games have been getting match-ready with football tie-ins.