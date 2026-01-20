Save up to $300 on PGC Summit San Francisco

PG Connects heads back to the USA on March 9th, 2026

PG Connects heads back to the USA on March 9th, 2026, when the PGC world tour drops anchor in San Francisco once more. The former two-day conference has been streamlined to a one-day Summit for 2026 for a tightly focused, efficient day of networking at the start of a busy GDC Festival of Gaming week.



With a focus on mobile and AI, the event gathers influential senior-level names from the games industry's leading segment for insight-sharing and connections.



The audience exceeds 750 international attendees of developers, publishers, investors, services, tools and more. Companies regularly attending includeActivision, Tencent, Niantic, Scopely, Roblox, Playstack, Rovio and over 300 more.



The Super Early Bird rate, starting at just $120, is ending this Thursday, January 22. This is the most affordable tickets will ever be, so if you want to be in the room with the greats of the global gaming industry, now's the time to buy…

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

PGC Summit San Francisco at-a-glance