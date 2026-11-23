Scopely is collaborating with Marvel Games for an Avengers: Doomsday collaboration in Monopoly Go.

The new season comes in time for the theatrical release of the latest Marvel Studios film on December 18th.

Doomsday will see Marvel’s superheroes and super villains enter the Monopoly Go world with a new story and unique animations.

Stickers, assemble

The season will take place from November 25th to January 27th, featuring Marvel-inspired stickers, tokens and dice, while users can traverse through Latveria and visit locations inspired by the movie.

Characters set to feature in the Doomsday Go sticker album include Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, Spider-Man, the X-Men and more.

“Monopoly Go’s newest season is a showcase for what Scopely’s world-class game makers can create when given a universe as rich as Marvel to build with," said Scopely president of games Victor Diaz-Roig.

"For our third Marvel integration in Monopoly Go, we pushed the game’s animation and visual effects further than ever before while creating new ways for Tycoons to play, collect, and express their fandom,”

“As Marvel fans, we wanted to honor a universe we love; as developers, we turned that passion into a memorable experience built for our players. We can’t wait for our players to jump in and experience the magic.”

PocketGamer.biz regularly rounds up the latest mobile game IP crossovers in our Collabs Corner feature. Check out November's latest partnerships here.

Monopoly Go recently surpassed $8 billion from lifetime player spending, just three over years after its launch.