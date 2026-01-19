Scotland targets £1bn games sector by 2030 with new national action plan

A new Games Action Plan sets out a roadmap to make Scotland the UK’s first “games supercluster."

Full implementation could grow the sector to more than £1bn in annual gross value added by 2030.

The strategy was developed over 18 months through industry and community consultation

Scotland’s games sector generates £151,382 ($203,000) in gross value added per employee, which is more than double the national average.

That's according to a new national Games Action Plan outlining a phased, community-led strategy aimed at establishing the country as the UK’s first “games supercluster.”

Developed over 18 months through public consultation, the plan argues that full implementation could grow Scotland’s games sector to more than £1 billion ($1.3bn) in gross value added per year by 2030,

The document positions games as a core driver of economic growth, skills development, and cross-sector innovation, rather than solely a creative industry.

National alignment

Moreover, the strategy also aligns with national priorities, including Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation, the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review, and the Digital Economy Skills Action Plan.

Rather than calling for immediate new spending, the action plan proposes a de-risked, ready-to-implement framework that leverages existing government resources and infrastructure. Its five key recommendations include:

Appoint a chief games officer

Launch a pilot Games Growth Catalyst Fund

Create a national games skills and education forum

Establish a dedicated enterprise and sustainability support service for studios

Develop a National Innovation Centre for Games.

The plan also argues that proven funding models, such as those used by the UK Games Fund and Scotland’s InGAME R&D centre, demonstrate strong returns on public investment and provide a foundation for longer-term sector growth.