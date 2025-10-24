Sega signs MoU with Media City Qatar to tailor games for Arab audiences

Both parties plan to co-develop new titles that reflect regional culture and storytelling.

The agreement includes training programs, workshops, and school initiatives in game design and animation.

Media City Qatar will help Sega navigate regulations, explore incentives, and access innovation funding.

The deal aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 to grow creative industries and diversify the economy.

Sega has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Media City Qatar aimed at creating games tailored to Arab audiences.

As reported by Gulf Times, the MoU will see Media City Qatar and Sega strengthen the regional games industry by developing new titles using local talent and production resources.

The partnership will also focus on Arabic localisation and cultural adaptation, enhancing Sega’s global titles with regionally relevant content, voice-overs, subtitles, and design elements.

Moreover, the agreement includes advisory cooperation on IP, licensing, and responsible AI use, as well as regional co-production and knowledge exchange.

Vision 2030 boost

The partnership also covers strategic and innovation support, with Media City Qatar helping Sega navigate local regulations, integrate with national platforms, and explore incentives and innovation funding opportunities.

Furthermore, the MoU includes plans for education and talent development through training programs, workshops, and school initiatives in storytelling, game design, animation, and production, offered directly or with local partners.

“This agreement with SEGA marks a pivotal step in building Qatar’s gaming ecosystem at a time when the industry in our region is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030," said Media City Qatar CEO Engineer Jassim Mohamed al-Khori.

“With over 420 million native Arabic speakers worldwide, yet only 3% of online content is produced in Arabic, there is a clear opportunity to create and localise games that reflect our language and culture.

“By combining SEGA’s expertise with Media City Qatar’s platform, we can bring more relevant experiences to Arab players. These efforts are fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that the creative industries continue to drive innovation, cultural expression, and economic diversification.”

Sega president and COO Shuji Utsumi commented: “We are pleased to be working with Media City Qatar to look into new opportunities to bring our content closer to players in Qatar and the Arab world.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to understand how we might contribute to the vibrant gaming culture that is taking shape in one of the world’s most dynamic gaming markets.”

