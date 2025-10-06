Showcasing the sponsors! Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025

Our international games industry conference series returns to Finland this week for the 12th – and biggest – edition.

Our international games industry conference series returns to Finland this week for the 12th – and biggest – edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.



We couldn't deliver these events at thrilling tech hubs around the world without the support of our sponsors. So we're taking a moment to thank each and every one of our mighty PGC Helsinki partners for this year by shining a well-deserved spotlight in their direction.

Tickets are still available from the official event website.

