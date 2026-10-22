Side acquires art studio Roboto Entertainment to expand presence in China

Side’s acquisition of Roboto Entertainment has expanded its footprint in China beyond Shanghai.

The company now has a team based in Chengdu, led by industry veteran Andrea Cordella.

Games services provider Side has acquired games art studio Roboto Entertainment, founded by industry veteran Andrea Cordella.

The move marks an extension of Side’s footprint in China with its first expansion in the country beyond Shanghai, aiming to strengthen Side’s presence in the country and its global art capabilities.

As Roboto Entertainment, Cordella’s team has worked on games like Jam City's Cookie Jam Blast, Storm8 Studios' Property Home Brothers Home Design and Play Infinity's Castle Story. The studio has experience working on releases across console and mobile. Following the acquisition, it has been named Side Chengdu, reflecting the location in which it is based.

Side has called this the most significant expansion to its art service line since its 2021 acquisition of 5518 Studios.

Expanding the team

The creative services push has come amid projections that the Chinese market will hit $59.8 billion by 2030, alongside some of the highest engagement rates and play hours in the world.

The new studio and the expertise in environment art its team brings are expected to enable Side to present more attractive offers to developers in China and beyond.

"When half the titles at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live this year were made in China, the world notices. China has long been one of the most important markets for our industry, and I’m fiercely proud of the fact that our team there is hungry for more work, so we’re going to grow,” said Side CEO Deborah Kirkham.

Cordella has been appointed global head of art and Chengdu studio head, set to lead the company’s global art division while working closely with Side Shanghai and the wider network across the US, Asia and EMEA.

"I knew from the moment I met Deborah and the team at Side that the company aligned with the values my team and I hold dear," he said.

"We strive for excellence and hold creativity close to our hearts - games are the only art medium where the consumer plays an equal role to the creator, and we will continue to deliver that creativity to every brief, now collaborating with teams across the world and supporting developers on a range of projects. It goes without saying, but I can’t wait to get started."

Last year, Side penned a Memorandum of Understanding with Savvy Games Group to expand into Saudi Arabia and establish a presence in the Middle East, opening a physical office in Riyadh.

Lead image depicts, from left to right, Side CEO Deborah Kirkham, global head of art and Chengdu studio head Andrea Cordella, and chairman Teppei Tachibana.