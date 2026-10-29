South Korea fines Google and Apple $47.6m over app payments

The regulator found that both companies restricted external payments and charged a 26% commission for third-party payment options.

Apple must also address differences in how it calculates commissions for local and overseas developers.

The iPhone maker also disagrees with the decision and is reviewing its options.

South Korea's Media and Communications Commission has fined Google and Apple a combined $47.6 million for violating rules governing app payment systems.

As reported by Reuters, Google received a fine of KRW 42.9 billion ($32m), while Apple was fined KRW 20.81bn ($15.6m).

The regulator said the companies had violated the country's Telecommunications Business Act and have been ordered to change their business practices.

Apple said it disagreed with the decision and was reviewing its options under South Korean law. The company also said it had worked with developers to support innovation through its App Store.

Payment restrictions

The commission said investigations and on-site inspections conducted since 2022 found that the companies forced developers to rely on their own in-app payment systems, charged a 26% commission for third-party payments and restricted external payment options.

The regulator also found that the companies delayed app reviews without clear explanations and failed to respond to individual questions about the delays. Apple was additionally found to calculate commissions differently for South Korean and overseas developers.

The commission has ordered both companies to allow links to external payment options and revise their app review procedures. Apple must also prevent discrimination between domestic and overseas app developers.

Both companies have introduced alternative payment options in the US and European Union, although the rules governing their use differ between markets.