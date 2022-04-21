Special Report

Mobile app trends 2022: A global benchmark of app performance

A new report from Adjust highlights key changes in the global mobile industry, from privacy changes to user behaviour and the value of retaining players

2021 was a truly transformative year for the mobile app industry. In light of multiple lockdowns as well as wholesale privacy changes affecting user acquisition on iOS, user behavior patterns have undergone immense change and impressive growth. But how have these challenges affected the gaming app marketing ecosystem?

Mobile app trends 2022 provides expert industry analysis on the global and regional developments of the mobile marketing economy over the past year. Using data from the top gaming apps, the report sheds light on top trends and benchmarks, equipping advertisers with actionable insights to drive app growth in 2022.

Download the Mobile app trends 2022 report from Adjust.

The report analyses trends in installs, sessions, app tracking transparency (ATT) opt-in rates, retention, re-attribution, and more to help you better understand your audience and the current state of the app economy.

Adjust’s report reveals impressive growth across key metrics, showing that highly engaged users are coming in droves. Along with massive improvements, the analysis also shines a spotlight on a somewhat lagging retention performance, emphasising the importance of ensuring that the same attention is paid to retention and lifetime value (LTV) as it is to user acquisition (UA).

Key findings from the report include:

  • Installs grew year-on-year in 2021, with gaming up by 32 per cent
  • Hypercasual games make up the highest share of installs within the gaming vertical (27 per cent), but it’s action that accounts for the largest proportion of sessions (30 per cent)
  • The growth of installs was remarkably consistent across multiple key regions, with LATAM and EMEA posting the highest results (35 and 33 per cent, respectively)

For a complete analysis into the app marketing industry, download Mobile app trends 2022: A global benchmark of app performance.

