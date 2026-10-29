Studio Atelico launches on-device AI engine for game developers

Studio Atelico has opened Early Access to its on-device AI engine.

AI processing runs locally, keeping player data on-device and removing cloud dependencies.

The engine already powers Studio Atelico's debut game, Bobium Brawlers.

Studio Atelico has opened Early Access to its Atelico AI Engine, a tool that lets developers add AI-powered gameplay to games without relying on cloud services.

The engine supports language models, image generation, speech systems, semantic search and AI-driven character behaviours directly on players' devices.

It works with Unity, Unreal Engine and Godot across Windows, macOS, iOS and Linux. Developers can use either GPUs or CPUs to run the technology.

The engine is available through Early Access, with developers able to request access through Studio Atelico's website.

AI without cloud costs

Studio Atelico said the engine uses its proprietary Compute Graphics Scheduler to run AI alongside game rendering without competing for GPU resources or causing frame drops.

The engine also includes tools for creating characters with distinct personalities, memories, relationships and motivations. These features allow non-player characters to change their behaviour over time instead of following fixed scripts.

“We believe the future of AI in games isn't about replacing developers. It's about giving them the tools to create experiences that weren't previously possible," said Studio Atelico CEO and co-founder Piero Molino.

"Until now, developers have had to choose between intelligent gameplay, performance and creative control. We built the Atelico AI Engine so studios don't have to make those trade-offs.

“The studios that succeed won't be the ones using the most AI, they'll be the ones using AI entirely in service of the player experience."

Studio Atelico has also been working on its own game, Bobium Brawlers, a turn-based card and dice creature battler that has gone into a closed beta.