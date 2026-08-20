Subway Surfers revives Among Us collab with Cosmic Crossroads update

The Cosmic Crossroads update introduces a new low-gravity space-themed map.

Orion Starborn will join Subway Surfers as a new playable character.

Subway Surfers will also introduce several other limited-time content drops through September.

Sybo has partnered with Innersloth to bring back its Among Us collaboration to Subway Surfers alongside a new cosmic-themed event featuring new gameplay, characters and cosmetics.

The Cosmic Crossroads update will introduce a new space-themed map with low-gravity gameplay challenges, with the event running every weekend from August 24th through September 13th.

The update will also add the new playable character Orion Starborn, alongside themed outfits, hoverboards and profile icons. Sybo will also introduce several other limited-time content drops through the end of summer.

New offerings

Alongside Cosmic Crossroads, the Among Us Rush crossover will return from August 24th through September 13th. The event will bring characters from Innersloth’s social deduction game back to Subway Surfers, allowing players to run as Crewmates and earn returning cosmetics.

Google Play users can unlock the Redino character with Google Play Points from August 24th to September 13th, while the Hall Pass Hijinks bundle will be available during the same period.

A free Pixel Board will also be available in select markets from August 26th to 30th as part of Gamescom celebrations. Meanwhile, the Kaito Starter bundle will run from August 31st to September 5th, followed by the E.Z. Touchdown bundle from September 7th to 13th.

“Over the years, Subway Surfers has taken its players all around the world – and now we are taking them beyond it with brand new gameplay,” said Sybo head of player experience Celia Zimmermann.

“From low-gravity jumps to a vibrant new map, we can’t wait for players to explore this universe, complete with a new twist on the characters and gameplay fans love.”

You can check out the latest mobile game partnerships in August's Collabs Corner.