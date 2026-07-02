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SuperCity reaches $100m revenue as it celebrates 15 years

The game has reached 40m installs worldwide
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
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SuperCity reaches $100m revenue as it celebrates 15 years
Date Type Companies Involved Key Datapoint
Jul 2, 2026 milestone Playkot $100 million in 15 years
  • Playkot is celebrating SuperCity's 15th anniversary with July events.
  • Players will receive anniversary gifts and new themed content.
  • The update includes long-requested quality-of-life improvements.
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Playkot's long-running city-building and life-simulation game SuperCity has surpassed $100 million in revenue and reached 40m installs worldwide as the title marks its 15th anniversary.

Originally launched on July 1st 2011, SuperCity has remained one of Playkot's longest-running games, offering players a city-building experience focused on creativity, collection and long-term progression.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer is rolling out a series of anniversary updates and in-game events throughout July. 

Players will receive special birthday gifts, while a new expedition will take them to another planet featuring Martian landscapes and aliens. The celebrations will also include a themed event centred on the historic architecture of New York.

Anniversary updates

Alongside the seasonal content, Playkot is introducing several long-requested quality-of-life improvements designed to make the experience more convenient for both new and existing players.

In SuperCity, players take on the role of mayor, transforming a small settlement into a growing metropolis by building residential districts, landmarks, businesses, entertainment venues and infrastructure while unlocking new regions.

SuperCity is free-to-play and available to play through browsers and Facebook, where it continues to expand its content roadmap as it celebrates 15 years since launch.

Companies

Playkot

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