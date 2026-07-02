SuperCity reaches $100m revenue as it celebrates 15 years
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Key Datapoint
|Jul 2, 2026
|milestone
|Playkot
|$100 million in 15 years
- Playkot is celebrating SuperCity's 15th anniversary with July events.
- Players will receive anniversary gifts and new themed content.
- The update includes long-requested quality-of-life improvements.
Playkot's long-running city-building and life-simulation game SuperCity has surpassed $100 million in revenue and reached 40m installs worldwide as the title marks its 15th anniversary.
Originally launched on July 1st 2011, SuperCity has remained one of Playkot's longest-running games, offering players a city-building experience focused on creativity, collection and long-term progression.
To celebrate the milestone, the developer is rolling out a series of anniversary updates and in-game events throughout July.
Players will receive special birthday gifts, while a new expedition will take them to another planet featuring Martian landscapes and aliens. The celebrations will also include a themed event centred on the historic architecture of New York.
Anniversary updates
Alongside the seasonal content, Playkot is introducing several long-requested quality-of-life improvements designed to make the experience more convenient for both new and existing players.
In SuperCity, players take on the role of mayor, transforming a small settlement into a growing metropolis by building residential districts, landmarks, businesses, entertainment venues and infrastructure while unlocking new regions.
SuperCity is free-to-play and available to play through browsers and Facebook, where it continues to expand its content roadmap as it celebrates 15 years since launch.