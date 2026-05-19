Terraria mobile sales approach 20m as game surpasses 70m copies sold

Terraria mobile sales have reached 19.7m copies worldwide.

PC remains the game’s biggest platform with 39.6 million copies sold.

Re-Logic partnered with Lost In Cult on a new Terraria retrospective book.

Sandbox adventure game Terraria has sold 19.7 million copies on mobile devices as developer Re-Logic celebrated the game’s 15th anniversary.

According to the studio, Terraria has now surpassed 70m copies sold across all platforms since its original launch in 2011.

Mobile accounted for 19.7m units, while PC remained the largest platform with 39.6m copies sold. Console versions reached 10.7m sales.

Re-Logic also revealed that tModLoader has recorded 12.3m downloads on Steam as the title continues to grow within the modding community.

“We hope that our game has brought you some joy over the years," the team wrote. “Terraria is a unique experience one that we like to think that we have shaped together alongside the fans into the awesomeness that it is today. This is as much your journey as it is ours!"

New offerings

Alongside the milestone, the studio confirmed that crossplay support is currently in development and that updates will continue beyond the upcoming 1.4.6 release.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Re-Logic announced a partnership with Lost In Cult on Terraria: Design Works, a retrospective art and development book featuring behind-the-scenes content and previously unseen artwork.

The book is scheduled to open pre-orders on May 28th. Outside of that, Re-Logic said additional plans for the Terraria franchise will be shared later.