Swoove Studios sells to undisclosed buyer

3D software company Swoove Studios has been acquired by an undisclosed buyer.

Belgium-based Swoove developed an AI-powered platform that lets users easily create real-time 3D animation videos without prior experience. It claims to have attracted thousands of creators across 100 countries to the platform.

In Q4 2024, Swoove engaged UK-based firm Lazarus Consulting for a strategic review, which concluded with the company’s sale to a confidential buyer.

AI-powered animation

The company raised $7.5 million in seed funding from European angel investors last year, bringing its total to $11m since 2020.

“Swoove Studios represents creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship at its best," said Lazarus Consulting CEO Steve Lazarus. "It’s been a privilege for us at Lazarus Consulting to work with the Swoove Studios team and to support them on their journey.

“We are confident that under its new ownership, Swoove Studios will continue to innovate and build on the strong foundations already in place."