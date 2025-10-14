Tencent eyes global shooter dominance after Delta Force success

Delta Force generated $300m within five months of global launch.

Leo Yao’s success has made him central to Tencent’s push into global shooter games.

Tencent is ramping up marketing and user acquisition for overseas expansion.

The J3 team is working to build a unique Tencent identity and storytelling style.

Tencent is looking to strengthen its foothold in the global shooter market after the breakout success of Delta Force.

According to Bloomberg, the company's executives have noticed changing tastes among Chinese consumers towards shooters.

Furthermore, the global shooter market currently makes up about 9% of the $188.8 billion games industry.

Developer and Timi J3 Studio head Leo Yao spent years making shooters before breaking out in 2024 with Delta Force in China. The title went on to release worldwide in 2025 and generated $300m on mobile five months after global launch.

Now, Tencent’s focus is on continuing to expand the game internationally.

Aiming for global dominance

Yao said he has the full trust of senior leadership, and the broader goal is for Tencent to create, not just invest in, its own hit franchises.

The company has previously been accused of imitation, such as Sony's recent allegation that Light of Motiram is a “slavish clone” of the Horizon series. Tencent denied this.

Now, the J3 team aims to establish Tencent as a developer whose name alone attracts players, similar to how Valve built its reputation with Half-Life.

“Right now, our team is essentially 99% Chinese," said Yao.

“What we understand best is Chinese culture, Chinese context and the Chinese environment. It’s genuinely difficult for us to know what overseas players are thinking or how they would perceive this game.”

But, moving forward, the company is looking to dominate shooters on the global stage.

