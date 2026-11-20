Tencent reportedly provided about 75% of Flow Games' $46m raise.

Tencent led a $25m round for Turkish studio Circle Games.

Tencent was reported in July to be planning to buy SuperPlay at a valuation of $1bn to $1.5bn.

Miniclip has grown from two studios to 22 since Tencent acquired it in 2015.

Tencent has acquired a 26.9% stake in Beijing Jiangxin Interactive Entertainment as the Chinese tech giant continues to expand its investments in casual games.

As reported by GameLook, spotted by Niko Partners, the stake is held through Guangxi Tencent Venture Capital, according to a recent business registration change.

Beijing Jiangxin Interactive Entertainment was established in June 2026 and is controlled by Liu Jiazhi, who previously founded casual developer Beijing Jiangxin Fun Games, best known for 2021's My Home My World.

The deal follows several Tencent-backed investments in Turkish casual developers. In October, Flow Games raised $46 million, with Tencent participating in the round, while in September Tencent led a $25m round for Circle Games.

In July, Tencent was also reported to be planning to acquire Playtika-owned casual developer SuperPlay at a valuation of $1 billion to $1.5bn.

Continues growth

Tencent's casual push dates back to its acquisition of Miniclip in 2015, which has since grown from two studios to 22.

Miniclip itself acquired Cyprus-based Easybrain for around $1.2bn in 2024 and German studio Lessmore, whose Arrows-Puzzle Escape was named in Tencent's Q2 report as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in Q2 2026.

The spending stands in contrast to Tencent's retreat elsewhere. Over the past two years, it has withdrawn from UK studio Splash Damage, sold its shares in Story of Seasons developer Marvelous and cut its stake in Netmarble from 18.11% to 4.69%.

Its subsidiary Sumo Group has also sold the publishing label Secret Mode.