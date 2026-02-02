Tesoro XP raises $5.4m to scale its rewards platform for games

Tesoro lets players earn in-game currency through everyday retail purchases.

Rewards platform Tesoro XP has raised $5.4 million in seed funding to accelerate its core product and partnership roadmap.

Tesoro said it will also use the funding to expand its SDK and publisher tools, grow its merchant and publisher network and scale its team ahead of a planned Q1 2026 launch.

The platform enables game publishers to integrate retail-backed rewards into games, letting players earn in-game currency from everyday purchases.

The seed round was co-led by Treasury and TK MediaTech Ventures, with Treasury founding partner and Acorns co-founder Jeff Cruttenden joining Tesoro’s board and TK’s Jim Ward participating as an observer.

New offerings

Tesoro XP was founded by CEO Sami Khan, CTO and president Beau Button and Tim Mahler, all of whom bring prior experience building Atlas Reality.

“Players often feel excluded in today’s top games when they can’t access the latest in-game items,” said Khan. “Publishers want to monetise virtual currency, but they don’t necessarily care who pays for it.

“Retailers are already spending billions on marketing, and Tesoro connects those budgets to the gaming world in a way that’s performance-based, trackable, and a win for everyone.

“For the first time since microtransactions in gaming were introduced, Tesoro is creating the next generational revenue model for free-to-play games. And for brands, we're building a marketing platform that drives loyalty outside of closed-loop systems."