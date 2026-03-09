Tetris and Space Invaders team up for first-ever in-game crossover event

The event unfolds through three themed activities including login rewards, charity gameplay and a competitive tournament.

Tetris has partnered with Space Invaders in a limited-time crossover event running from April 1st to April 30th, marking the first in-game collaboration between the two classic arcade franchises.

The event brings together more than 75 years of combined gaming history, blending Tetris’ block-dropping puzzle mechanics with the alien attack themes associated with Space Invaders.

The collaboration introduces a series of themed in-game activities designed to merge the identities of both titles while maintaining the core gameplay that made them popular. Moreover, the crossover will be delivered through three main events across April.

Event schedule

The first, titled Days of Invaders, runs from April 1st to April 12th and features a 12-day login activity where players uncover stickers that gradually reveal a hidden image. Completing the set rewards players with themed cosmetics and in-game prizes.

From April 13th to April 23rd, the Earth Protection Events will see Tetris partner with environmental platform Dots.eco. Players who complete a curated set of levels will trigger a donation made in their name, with a certificate detailing the location and impact of the contribution.

The collaboration concludes with the Invaders Showdown Tournament from April 24th to April 30th. The event also introduces a limited-time mode where players compete for high scores and exclusive rewards.